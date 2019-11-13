Cayman Marl Road host ordered to file defence in civil case

Cayman Marl Road administrator Sandra Teresa Hill has until the end of this month to file an official defence in the civil court or pay damages to a man who alleges she posted a libellous article about him.

The complainant in the matter, Blake Ducharme and Black Gold Investments, claims the article which was posted on the CMR blog on 13 July, incorrectly accused him of firearms and customs offences.

Hill, representing herself, denied any wrongdoing.

When she appeared in court on Friday, Justice Ian Kawaley told her this would be a final extension for her to either seek legal counsel and have them file a defence or to file a defence herself.

“I make the order that unless the plaintiff (Ms. Hill) files a defence by 29 Nov., the complainant will be rewarded claims,” the judge said.

Editor’s note: The complainant in the matter is represented by Ogier partner Marc Kish. The Cayman Compass is owned by Ogier partner James Bergstrom.