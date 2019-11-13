National Trust, CPR Cayman letters warn of intended legal action

The National Trust of the Cayman Islands and CPR Cayman have advised the government of their intention to seek judicial review over the 19 Dec. referendum on the proposed cruise berthing and cargo facility project.

The two entities penned separate legal letters to Governor Martyn Roper, Premier Alden McLaughlin, Opposition Leader Arden McLean as well as Attorney General Samuel Bulgin and Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell seeking agreement from local leaders to have the referendum stayed.

In the legal letters, both of which the Cayman Compass has obtained, the two entities raise concerns about the environmental impact of the project and the need for an updated Environmental Impact Assessment in light of the changes in design. They want the EIA to be made public.

The CPR letter also takes issue with the Referendum Law and regulations that have been passed to allow for the 19 Dec. vote on the $200 million project. The grassroot group, which successfully triggered the first people’s-initiated referendum in the Cayman Islands, also wants government to disclose how much money from the public purse has been spent on presenting its case supporting the port project proposal.

CPR Cayman has given the government until Friday to respond to its letters, while the National Trust has given government until next Wednesday to respond to its concerns outlined in the pre-action documents.

In default of an agreement both entities have said they are seeking orders restraining the CIG from proceeding with the referendum or any works until the conditions in their letters have been met.

The Office of the Premier has declined comment on the letters. A CPR Cayman spokesperson also said the organisation is declining comment.

