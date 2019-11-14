Archie’s bar reopens

After being closed for nearly eight weeks, Archie’s Bar and Restaurant has reopened. The bar’s liquor licence had been pulled due to health and fire code violations.

Constance Dixon, owner of Archie’s, said although she was happy to be back in business this week, the closure caused a serious financial hit.

“I was closed for nearly a month and two weeks,” said Dixon. “What little money I had saved, I had to use to reopen the bar, my bills have piled up and there is still more to be done to get a full licence.”

The Liquor Licensing Board issued Archie’s a temporary licence that expires in December.

The bar has been the subject of several police raids in recent months. During those raids, multiple drug- and gambling-related arrests were made.

“I’ve also told those people I don’t want them loitering on my premises,” said Dixon. “I welcome the police to come here and do their jobs. People been arrested in the parking lot but never the bar.”