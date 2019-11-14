Man acquitted of rape charges

A man accused of rape wept Thursday as a Grand Court jury acquitted him of all charges.

The 48-year-old man had been accused of raping a woman with whom he shared an apartment.

During the week-and-a-half-long trial, the jury heard that the man allegedly raped the woman four times, and indecently assaulted her an additional three times. The incidents were alleged to have occurred in January and February.

When giving her evidence, the woman told the court she never wanted to have sex with the defendant, but she did so out of fear.

The man gave a different account, saying that the sex was consensual and “it was never rape. She always said yes,” he said. “If she ever said no, I would have stopped but she never said no. And she knew that I was videoing her and she never had a problem with it.”

During the trial. the jury was shown video footage of the woman performing sexual acts on the man, on two separate occasions. After deliberating for a little over two hours, the jurors returned unanimous not guilty verdicts on all counts.