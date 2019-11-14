Caymanian pilot sentenced for rape of child under 13

Tevin McLeod has been sentenced by a UK court for the rape and sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

According to court documents, McLeod, 28, from Cayman, pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced in Birmingham Crown Court last week. He admitted to raping and assaulting the minor between 2015 and 2016.

He was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison and is subject to have a sexual harm prevention order made against him once he has completed his sentence. McLeod will become eligible for parole in 2023.

West Midlands police said the airline pilot was arrested after landing on an inbound flight at Manchester Airport on 7 Sept. and charged the next day.

The court heard how McLeod had sent messages acknowledging the abuse in an effort to prevent the child from reporting it, saying his reputation would tarnished if people found out. He told the girl he would lose his career as a pilot and go to jail because she was ‘underage’.