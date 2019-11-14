Weekend road closures

Cardinall Avenue will be closed between Harbour Drive and Edward Street, from 10am to 11pm on Saturday, to facilitate the George Town District Heritage Day.

On Sunday, the Linford Pierson Highway will be closed between the Kings Roundabout and the roundabout immediately west, by Alamo Drive, at 6-8am on Sunday while the Cayman Islands Conference of Seventh-day Adventists 10K Run/Walk is under way.

The event will begin at 6am on Walkers Road, near Websters Estates, and participants will travel north to South Sound Road, then east along South Sound Road to Old Crewe Road, north to the Linford Pierson Highway, and west to Smith Road, finishing at the Cayman Islands Conference Office on Walkers Road.

Police are also asking motorists to drive with caution along the run route.