Woman arrested for wounding

One man was hospitalised and a 37-year-old George Town woman was arrested following an altercation at a local bar.

The incident happened Saturday just after 1:20am, according to a police statement on Monday.

Police said officers and other emergency services responded to a fight in progress at Singh’s Roti Shop and Bar on Dr. Roy’s Drive.

One man was injured in the incident. Police said he suffered a severe laceration to the arm and was transported to hospital via ambulance for treatment.

The man, who remained in hospital Monday night, was said to be in stable condition.

George Town CID is investigating the wounding.

The arrested woman was released on police bail.

Detectives have appealed for anyone who may have been present during the incident to come forward with information. Witnesses can call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.