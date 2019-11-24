Cayman regiment makes progress

An initial scoping exercise aimed at creating the Cayman Islands Regiment has begun.

The process is being headed up by Commander Con Burns, Major Rennie Bulmer and Major Ed Dutton, who are all members of the UK military, according to a statement released by government. They have since met with representatives from Hazard Management Cayman Islands, Cayman Islands Red Cross, the Cayman Islands Cadet Corps, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service and the Cayman Islands Fire Service.

The scoping exercise comes on the heels of a three-day visit in October by UK Minister for Armed Forces Mark Lancaster.

“The team has been asked to identify what logistical advice, operational training, equipment and general support the Cayman Islands would need from the UK to set up the Regiment,” according to the statement.

Matthew Forbes, head of the governor’s office, added, “We are pleased that Commander Burns and the team have been able to carry out this review so soon after the Minister’s visit. This initial scoping will provide us with a roadmap to ensure that the Regiment can be formed and be effective as soon as possible.”