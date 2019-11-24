Gold smuggling trial set to begin

The trial of five men accused of playing varying roles in laundering millions of dollars’ worth of gold through Cayman is set to begin in the Grand Court Monday.

A Grand Court jury was empanelled on Monday, 11 Nov.; however, the trial was delayed for a week for legal reasons.

The men on trial are Daniel Alberto Aguilar Ferriozi, Antonio Di Ventura Herrera, Pedro Jose Benavidez Natera, Juan Carlos Gonzales Infante and Kody Zander. They have been jointly charged with two counts of money laundering, to which they all pleaded not guilty. The charges allege that sometime between 27 May and 31 May 2019, they facilitated the sale and transfer of gold in Cayman.

Benavidez Natera and Gonzales Infante have also been charged with one count of concealing criminal property. The charge stems from US$135,000 that was found hidden beneath a compartment in the private jet used to transport the gold to Cayman. Benavidez Natera and Gonazles Infante also denied those charges.