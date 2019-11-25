BREAKING: Emergency landing at ORIA

A Spirit Airlines Airbus A321 made an emergency landing Monday afternoon at Owen Roberts International Airport, according to an emergency responder at the scene.

The Cayman Compass understands 177 people were on board. A phone call and email sent to a Spirit Airlines spokesperson were not immediately returned. It’s unknown where the plane departed from nor its intended destination.

Pilots reported hearing a loud noise coming from the outside of the aircraft, according to a source close to the situation. Emergency responders at the airport reported seeing what appeared to be smoke coming from one of the plane’s engines, the source said.

A Cayman Islands Airports Authority spokesperson said she did not have details on the incident and referred questions to the airline.

Police officers were seen around the airport at the time of the landing.