Carolina Lopez

[email protected]

A motorcyclist and a pedestrian were killed hours apart in two separate road collisions in Bodden Town.

The motorcyclist died after being involved in a collision with a school bus Monday morning on Bodden Town Road.

The Department of Education Services confirmed in a press release that there were no students on the bus at the time of the accident. The incident happened when the bus, owned by JerNat Transportation, was entering the main road after leaving the company’s Mimosa Lane compound, according to the release. The accident prevented other buses in the depot from exiting the compound, leading to delays in school bus services in the eastern districts, according to DES.

The other death occurred after a hit-and-run Sunday night.

A community member reported that a man was found unresponsive around 7pm in the vicinity of Leroy Fredericks Drive off Anton Bodden Drive, according to a police press release. The man appeared to have been struck by a vehicle, and police believe more than one car was involved in the collision, the release said. Both drivers left the scene before police arrived.

The incidents led to widespread traffic congestion as police had cordoned off the main road into and out of the eastern districts.

Police also confirmed a pedestrian received serious injuries to his arm and head after being struck by a vehicle on Keturah Street in George Town. The man was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital and remains there in stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle involved in that incident, a 37-year old George Town man, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He has been granted bail as investigations continue.