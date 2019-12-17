More than 600 tons removed in bulk waste collections

Department of Environmental Health staff removed more than 600 tons of bulk waste from roadsides throughout the Cayman Islands in recent weeks.

The DEH began its annual collection of discarded bulk materials on 16 Nov. The last pick-ups will be done in West Bay on Friday, 20 Dec.

According to the DEH, as of Tuesday, more than 600 tons of bulk materials had been removed from the districts of Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands.

“Once the service concludes, DEH asks the public not to put out any more materials either at the side of the road or at any of the temporary district drop off points, as these will no longer be serviced,” the DEH said in a statement.

After 20 Dec., dropping bulk waste at the side of the road could represent an act of littering, the DEH stated, and advised that materials can be dropped off at the George Town Landfill or people can book a grab truck collection service from DEH.