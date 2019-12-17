Cuban migrants arrive on Cayman Brac

Thirty-one Cuban migrants landed in Cayman Brac on Friday, 13 Dec.

The migrants were spotted entering Cayman Brac waters from the northern side of the island and eventually ended up at Scott’s Dock in West End.

A statement from Customs and Border Control said the group, which consisted of 30 men and one woman, had been at sea for about five days.

The migrants were travelling in a makeshift wooden sailboat; however, engine troubles and a lack of supplies prevented them from continuing their journey.

The group remained docked in Cayman Brac over the weekend, and on Monday one group was flown to Grand Cayman.

The Cubans were transported to the Customs and Border Control Detention Centre in George Town. Another group of migrants remained moored at the dock in Cayman Brac as of Tuesday.

In accordance with a memorandum of understanding between the Cayman and Cuban governments, the migrants will be repatriated to Cuba.