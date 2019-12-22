Christmas awards for best decorated Brac homes

Homeowners who have thrilled their neighbours and passersby with innovative and festive Christmas displays won awards for their efforts in what has become an annual tradition of Spot Bay’s Christmas Homecoming celebrations.

This year, the Night of Lights judges viewed seven decorated homes.

In first place was Lurlie Scott’s home, which decorated with teddy bears dating back from 1993, gingerbread cutouts, cupcakes, Christmas trees made from recycled pallets and a snowman made from recycled tyres handmade by her grandchildren.

Second place went to Dell Dixon’s home, with its moving snowman and decor made from recycled plastic bottles.

Fern Scott’s home took third place with a split theme of the traditional manger scene and more modern design featuring inflatable decor and sea grape Christmas trees gathered from the seashore.

“The Spot Bay committee is hopeful that this competition, which is more to spread joy and community spirit, will continue to grow each year until all the homes in the district are lit every Christmas,” said committee member Simone Scott.

The Brac 2019 Christmas Homecoming features five days of activities, beginning Monday, which are free to the public.

On Monday, there will be Christmas carolling with seniors and gift distribution, beginning at 5pm.

A Christmas Eve candlelight carol service will be held at Bethel Baptist Church at 6pm Tuesday.

Christmas Day is the annual Spot Bay Christmas Singspiration and fireworks display, at 7pm at Spot Bay Community Park.

On Boxing Day, the public is invited to Spot Bay Park from 1-4pm for a picnic and a children’s party, with a movie from 4-7pm.

Friday’s grand finale will take place in Tiger Bay at 9pm, with a party on Vivia’s Cistern Top.