No place for a wall

The erection of a Berlin-type wall along the Seven Mile Public Beach corridor is but one more instance of the marginalisation and exclusion of Caymanians. This wall, in my opinion, is a clear manifestation of those who contribute to what I refer to in my writings as the “duality” (us and them) in Caymanian society.

I am reminded once more of the prescience of Andrew Morris Gerrard, commissioner (governor) of these islands from 1953 to 1957 when he warned us “not to sell our birthright (the land) for a mess of pottage”.

The comments on social media and the recent graffiti on this wall should serve to inform us that this wall is anathema to what decent Caymanians stand for.

I must record, however, that I do not expect such objections to bring any change from what is already done. The position of ordinary Caymanians of all categories have been sacrificed to greed, corruption and nepotism and bling.

Those seeking to understand what is happening in the 21st century Cayman Islands need look no further, for this wall speaks with an obscene eloquence.

J.A. Roy Bodden