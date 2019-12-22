Christmas spirit lights up the Lion’s pool

Stingray Swim Club hosted its annual Reds and Greens event last Wednesday. The event is about sharing the Christmas spirit while bringing families together and getting full participation from parents along with the swimmers.

“We like to consider ourselves at Stingray as family,” said Stingray head coach David Pursley.

The festive event featured family relays with parents and their kids teaming up to compete.

Also, senior swimmers were pulling junior swimmers through the pool on lifeguard boards which had been transformed into reindeer sleighs, and the coaches had a face-off in a Christmas tree costume contest that prompted huge cheers from swimmers and their families.

“If you don’t have events like this, that pulls everyone in, then you don’t build the team and the Camaraderie that we need for us to actually pull through and have great performances in the end,” said Pursley. “Tonight is obviously just a fun night, playing

Christmas music the whole time, wacky relays where nobody has any idea what’s going on, but it still gets intensely competitive, so it’s a blast for everybody.”