Camana Bay expansion approved

The Central Planning Department has approved Cayman Shores Development Ltd applications for a new 10-storey apartment building and a new five-storey office block as part of the Camana Bay expansion.

The applications were approved at the latest CPA meeting, on Wednesday, 18 Dec.

According to the CPA agenda, the 10-storey mixed-used residential building will have 89 units for lease; 13,975 square feet of commercial retail space; two short-term rentals for residents and their guests; a generator; and 416-gallon diesel tank.

It will be located on the eastern side of the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, on Bismarckia Way at the north end of Camana Bay, close to the new Foster’s supermarket.

There were no objections to either development filed within the notice period.

Justin Howe, a vice president at Dart, had said that the developer believed building up instead of out is the correct strategy to take with this expansion.

The five-storey commercial building includes three rooftop generators, a diesel fuel tank and associated parking facilities, and will be built on the current parking lot opposite Dart’s headquarters on Nexus Way.

“The town centre’s Class A office space is almost at capacity and The Terraces have been fully leased since opening a decade ago. Demand for residential and commercial space at Camana Bay remains strong,” Howe said in a statement in September.

He said both of the now approved projects would accentuate walkability and sustainable design and be “future-proofed” for any further potential expansion.

The planning applications were submitted in late September.