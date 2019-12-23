While it won’t be snowing in Cayman this Christmas, a cold front is set to accompany the festivities this holiday season.
A Nor’wester is anticipated to reach Cayman around 10pm tonight (Monday, 23 Dec.) and last through Boxing Day, bringing with it rough seas and some stronger-than-usual ‘Christmas breezes’.
“It will be rough on the west and north coast of Grand Cayman [on Monday] and the Sister Islands later, through Wednesday morning,” National Weather Service forecaster Avalon Porter said.
Forecasters expect wave heights to increase and recommend exercising caution when taking part in water-related activities.
The National Weather Service was advising small craft to exercise caution over open water from Monday evening and through Tuesday.
“We expect 4-to-6-foot waves Monday night through Tuesday morning, moderate through Wednesday morning, and slight thereafter,” Porter said.
The temperature is expected to reach a high of 80 degrees on Christmas Day, with a low in the upper 60s.
History repeating itself? I remember pretty much the same happening in 2006. I was off to the UK to visit my mum on Boxing Day and my last job before flying out was photographing the waves breaking over South Church Street round by Boilers Road.