While it won’t be snowing in Cayman this Christmas, a cold front is set to accompany the festivities this holiday season.

A Nor’wester is anticipated to reach Cayman around 10pm tonight (Monday, 23 Dec.) and last through Boxing Day, bringing with it rough seas and some stronger-than-usual ‘Christmas breezes’.

“It will be rough on the west and north coast of Grand Cayman [on Monday] and the Sister Islands later, through Wednesday morning,” National Weather Service forecaster Avalon Porter said.

Forecasters expect wave heights to increase and recommend exercising caution when taking part in water-related activities.

The National Weather Service was advising small craft to exercise caution over open water from Monday evening and through Tuesday.

“We expect 4-to-6-foot waves Monday night through Tuesday morning, moderate through Wednesday morning, and slight thereafter,” Porter said.

The temperature is expected to reach a high of 80 degrees on Christmas Day, with a low in the upper 60s.