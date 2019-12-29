Hundreds of tickets have been issued for multiple traffic offences during the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service’s annual holiday safety campaign.

Police traffic operations kicked off on 1 Dec. and, as of 24 Dec., 28 people had been arrested for driving under the influence.

A statement from the RCIPS reads, “Several persons have been arrested with a blood alcohol content of over twice the legal limit.” In Cayman, the limit is 0.100% (100 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood).

Three people were also arrested for DUI on Christmas Day, with two of them being over twice the legal limit, police said.

During the holiday crackdown, five people were also arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified or driving without being qualified. In total, as of 24 Dec., 213 tickets had been issued for speeding, 164 tickets for using a phone while driving, and 563 for illegal tint.

With New Year’s Eve celebrations a few days away, police say they will continue their road safety campaign, and are urging residents who intend to drink, not to drive. To this end, police have once again partnered up with the National Drug Council to provide the Purple Ribbon Bus service.

The New Year’s Eve Purple Ribbon Bus service begins on 31 Dec. at 9pm and runs until 4am on 1 Jan. It provides free bus rides between West Bay, George Town and Bodden Town every 15 minutes, as well as occasional service to East End and North Side.

“These programmes provide additional incentives for persons to choose not to drink and drive, especially during the busy period between Christmas and the New Year,” said Inspector Dwayne Jones of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit. “So if you do intend to drink, it is essential that you make plans in advance to use one of these alternatives, whether that means taking advantage of the Designated Driver campaign, taking a taxi, or using the Purple Ribbon Bus on New Year’s Eve. Whatever the situation, there is no excuse for choosing to drink and drive.”

Three-car crash

Police also reported a three-car collision on 26 Dec., involving a stolen car. The crash happened shortly after 11pm on Boxing Day on Bodden Town Road near Woods Close, when a vehicle that had been pulling out into the westbound lane collided with another vehicle in that lane. it then collided with a second vehicle parked along the roadside.

Police said the driver of the second vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries, including a broken bone, and was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment.

The occupants of the first car fled the scene on foot, leaving the vehicle behind. This vehicle was later reported stolen. The third vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the collision, police said.