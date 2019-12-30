Young father killed in early morning car crash

A young father was killed in the early hours of Monday morning after his car collided with a utility pole in Bodden Town.

The victim was named locally as Brandon Thompson, 26, an auto mechanic at the Department of Vehicle and Equipment Services.

Friends and family paid tribute to Thompson, who had a 3-year-old daughter, on social media Monday. He was described as a kind, happy person.

Thompson’s immediate family could not be reached Monday.

Jerrin Carter, a classmate and friend, told the Cayman Compass, “He always had a smile on his face, [he was a] very athletic person. If I could do it all over again with my friend, I would. He was an awesome person and I’m glad to have known him.”

Police said the accident occurred shortly after 1am. In a statement, the RCIPS said officers responded to a report of “a serious single-vehicle collision on the East-West Arterial, at the intersection with Doubletree Lane. A Nissan Skyline was travelling westbound when it left the roadway, collided with a utility pole, and came to rest on its side. The sole occupant of the vehicle, a man, age 26 of Bodden Town, was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead.”

Charles Brown, who lives across the road from where the accident occurred, said neighbours in the area heard the collision and left their homes to check the road.

Police said the matter is under investigation.