Rezoning application submitted to CPA

Dart’s construction company DECCO Ltd. has applied to rezone an area of land from neighbourhood commercial to hotel/tourism and public open space at the intersection of West Bay Road and the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.

The application for an amendment to the Development Plan 1997 has been submitted to the Central Planning Authority.

The application is for Block 11B, Parcels 70, 86, 90, 91, 92, 93 and 94.

No objections were brought to CPA during the public notice period, which concluded on 9 Nov.

The request for the amendment to the Development Plan will be forwarded to the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure, and will be considered and reviewed by Cabinet and the Legislative Assembly.