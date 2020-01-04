Pole fire erupts in Lime Tree Bay

Firefighters fought a blaze in Lime Tree Bay on Saturday when a Caribbean Utilities Company electricity pole was engulfed in flames.

It appears that a tree nearby caught fire, which then spread to the pole, which led the transformer to blow.

Fire crews had the fire under control by 6.20pm, but traffic was being diverted from the scene.

CUC spokeswoman Pat Bynoe-Clarke said the utilities company’s staff were at the location of the fire on Saturday evening, adding “We are asking motorists to avoid the area.”

The smoke from the fire could be seen from several miles away.