Cayman confirmed for the Netball Europe Open Championships

The Cayman Islands has qualified for the Netball Europe Open Championships, which will take place in Gibraltar on 14‑17 May. This will be the second consecutive year Cayman has competed in the tournament. Some of the teams will have an opportunity to compete for two trophies – the Netball Europe Challenge Trophy, which Gibraltar, Isle of Man, Ireland and Israel will be eligible for, and the Netball Europe Open Invitational Trophy, which all the teams participating at the event will be able to play for, while trying to move up the netball world rankings.

Like Netball Northern Ireland, whose squad will be a developing group of players, Cayman will be seeking to bring some fresh faces to the big stage. “The Cayman Islands Netball Association invites players aged 19 and up to indicate interest in being a part of the senior national squad in training,” said head coach of the Cayman Islands Senior National Team, Lyneth Monteith.

“Players should be registered with a club registered with the Netball Association, or have intentions to register with a club. Players should be of an advanced skill level, and have played at regional or national level,” she said. Monteith added, “A similar approach will be taken in ongoing preparation as the players further hone their execution in the game as well as their strength and fitness. It will be very important that the players, who also hold full-time jobs, are able to concentrate on their preparations, so the association is looking to the community to support any fundraising events undertaken. This support can be individual financial support as well”.

Participants in the Netball Europe Open Championships:

Cayman Islands, Gibraltar, Ireland, Isle of Man, Israel and Northern Ireland.