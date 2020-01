All six of the Round 7 matches in the Cayman Islands Football Association Premier League were postponed over the weekend because several of the players were still on vacation following the holiday season. According to CIFA President Alfredo Whittaker, all the matches have been rescheduled for 11 and 12 Jan. “I can’t say for sure at this moment, but all the Round 8 matches will be played during the third week in January,” he said.