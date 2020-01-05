Cayman’s track coach trains US baseball player

Riverdale Country School baseball player Andrew Shlomm spent his Christmas holidays in the Cayman Islands working on his sprinting with the islands’ national track coach Kenrick Williams. The 17-year-old New York-based player trained with some of Cayman’s junior athletes from the Hy-Tech Tigers Track and Field Club for a week, while on vacation with his family.

“They’re all amazing kids,” he said of the club members. “They welcomed me immediately, I felt at home, like I was one of them, and they are all amazing athletes. I was trying to keep up with them the whole time.”

He plays as a catcher for Riverdale and, while he did spend some time enjoying the finer things the island offers, like the beaches, his main focus when visiting Grand Cayman was to improve his 60-yard dash time, which is a very important statistic in the college baseball recruiting process.

“It was a lot of hard work,” he said. “It’s just more constant compared to the US where I train. It’s really important for me to be able to sprint fast and I felt like my technique was holding me back, and Mr. Williams has definitely helped me with that, and I feel like I’ve definitely gotten more fast than I ever felt I could.” Shlomm will be graduating from school in June 2021.