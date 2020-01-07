Cayman Cricket is set to host a special pre-season tournament. The Bodden Town Eagle Rays, West Bay Loggerheads and George Town Hammerheads will kick off the competition on 11 Jan. at the Jimmy Powell Oval in West Bay. The tournament is set to run for just over a month and will finish just in time for the arrival of Northamptonshire County Cricket Club.

According to a Cayman Cricket press release, The Eagle Rays will be coached by Pearson Best with Paul Manning leading a talented team with powerhouse batsmen Rikel Walker, Darren Cato and Ackhilesh Gavde. Manning will also have at his disposal the talented Cayman Islands U19 all-rounder, Revaughn Johnson. In the bowling department, he has the skills of Kevon Bazil, Corey Cato, Mohan Dunka and Romeo Dunka.

The Loggerheads, who some consider the underdogs heading into the tournament, will be coached by Frankie Hinds and led by Troy Taylor. Patrick Heron, who continually makes waves season after season, is becoming one of the best batsman in the Cayman Islands. He has a lot to prove this season and will be looking to lead with the bat for the Loggerheads. Their bowling attack will prove difficult to score against, with Taylor, Kervin Ebanks and Zachary McLaughlin all being front-line bowlers. Omar Willis, Sunil Sunil and Gregory Smith will provide middle-order batting that could see them amass totals of 180 plus if everything goes right for them.

The Hammerheads will be coached by Steve Gordon and led by Conroy Wright. This team will be seen as the one to beat. Former Zimbabwe hard-hitting batsman Greg Strydom will be one to watch on this team. His devastating stroke play is capable of tearing apart any bowling attack on any given day. In addition, he will have the support of batsmen Alistair Ifill, Brian Corbin and Deno McInnis. That batting line-up will be backed by the all-round capabilities of Conroy Wright, Demar Johnson and Roland Iton. Kevin Bazil, the former Guyana off spinner, should prove a handful, along with the ever-reliable Al Shields.

At the end of the competition, the most outstanding players from each team will form an all-star squad to compete against Northamptonshire and Cayman’s national cricket team.