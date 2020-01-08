Burglar begs for his life

A man accused of breaking into a West Bay home to steal toiletries appeared in court Monday on a single charge of burglary.

Philip Albert Hoybia Cana, 27, of the Philippines, is alleged to have broken into a North West Point home at around 2:30am on 14 Aug.

According to court documents, the homeowner closed all the windows and doors at around 8:20pm the night before and went to bed. He was awoken by the sound of footsteps in his gravel yard. Those footsteps were then followed by the sound of a person stacking chairs. Not long after that, the man heard someone trying to turn the doorknob of the locked door. The person outside then attempted to gain entry through a bathroom window. That window was closed but not latched, and the intruder opened the window and climbed through.

The burglar then entered the bedroom where he was grabbed by the complainant.

“Don’t kill me, don’t kill me; I’m Filipino, I’m Filipino,” said the intruder, according to court documents. He was detained by the homeowner and was subsequently identified as Hoybia Cana.

According to the court documents, the defendant told police he had broken into the house with the intention of stealing toiletries, and that he did not think anyone was home.

Hoybia Cana faces a single charge of burglary, which was elevated to the Grand Court after it was classified as a Category A offence. No plea has been entered and he was released on bail.