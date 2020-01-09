Apartment complex approved for West Bay

The Central Planning Authority has approved an application from The Meadows Ltd. Group to build 113 apartments on Batabano Road in West Bay.

The development will feature 13 buildings, two clubhouses, two pools, a 20-feet-deep artificial lake, and a four-foot-high fence on eight acres of land.

Regarding an earlier application for the project, submitted in September last year, questions were raised about the number of bedrooms and the lake’s depth. The developer had proposed that the site include 231 bedrooms, although the Planning Department and Department of Environment pointed out that current regulations stipulate that the maximum number of bedrooms on a project of this size is 192.

However, at the Wednesday meeting, the CPA approved the application for 231 bedrooms. The Meadows Ltd. stated in its application, “We have also considered the possible impact of additional bedrooms creating a parking problem, so have increased the parking available from the required 170 spaces to 231 spaces (one per bedroom).”

The Department of Environment, in its comments regarding the application, said a thorough stormwater management plan for the development needed to be devised “in order to ensure that the proposal does not cause flooding within the development or the surrounding residential parcels”. The DoE noted that the area is “currently very low lying with areas of flooded grassland [and] filling it will result in the displacement of this water storage capacity”.

The DoE added, “The planned elevation of two feet for functional areas such as the parking and landscaping will likely be susceptible to flooding during heavy rainfall and ‘King’ tides, as is seen in existing residential developments of similar elevations, such as North Sound Estates and Randyke Gardens.”

There was only one objector, who wrote twice to the CPA but did not attend the 8 Jan. meeting.

The objector raised concerns about parking and paving within 15 feet along the common boundary between The Meadows site and the objector’s home. The objector requested that existing vegetation within the 15-foot setback be kept as an effective buffer between the residence and the development.

Kris Bergstrom, managing partner of The Meadows Ltd., said the objector’s request had been taken into consideration.

“I think it’s fair to say that the one objection received was regarding parking that was close to their property, which we redesigned to accommodate for retaining her privacy,” Bergstrom said.