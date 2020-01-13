Scholars ISC lose to rival Elite SC in league’s round 7

Elite FC laid waste to their neighbours Scholars ISC during their derby encounter in Round 7 of the Cayman Islands Football Association League on Sunday. The game saw Elite FC hand Scholars their second consecutive loss in the league after a 4-1 win at the Ed Bush field in West Bay.

Scholars opened the scoring with a goal in the 19th minute from Kimani Finn. Elite’s Christopher Reeves answered back with a free kick and, just before half-time, teammate Jah Dain Alexander got a through ball for a breakaway that looked promising before Scholars defender Oneil Taylor slide-tackled Alexander in the penalty box, which the referee did not hesitate to point to the spot. Reeves stepped up to take the shot and put the ball in the back of the net, for a 2-1 lead heading into the second half.

In the second half, Scholars came out firing with seven shots on target, but Elite’s goalkeeper Albertini Holness saved them all. In the 65th minute, things got heated between the rivals after Reeves engaged with Scholars’ Kevin Foster. Foster retaliated with what appeared to be a headbutt, leading to both players to receive yellow cards. However, a free kick was given following the incident in favour of Elite, leading to Elite’s Cody Ebanks scoring in the 66th minute. In the 80th minute, team captain Jason Ebanks scored, ending the game 4-1.

“The key thing we had planned was to sit back and let them play the ball and wait for them to lose it so we can capitalise on that and counter-attack them, and that’s what we did,” said Ebanks. “The first goal they scored, we thought it was off-side so it kind of let us down, but we kept our heads up and each goal we scored kept us going even more, you know, and it felt good to contribute. It was my first goal in years.”

With Scholars losing, teams like Latinos FC and Academy SC lurk to claim second place on the league table, but Scholars coach Mark Beckford is more focussed on leaders Bodden Town FC making a mistake.

“Bodden Town is doing very good but, you never know, they may slip. It’s football. We lost two and they can do the same.” – Scholars ISC coach Mark Beckford.

“It’s obviously disappointing,” said Beckford. “We came out to win. We only had a week and a half to prepare coming off of the festive season, so I guess the players weren’t ready for the task today. If the stars are aligned that we should have some luck, Bodden Town is doing very good but, you never know, they may slip. It’s football. We lost two and they can do the same. So, we’ll see what happens in the end.”

While Elite SC vs Scholars ISC was the highlight of the CIFA league Round 7 fixtures, at the Annex, Bodden Town FC continued their dominance after defeating Roma USC 1-2 to maintain first place in the league. Bodden Town’s Jonathan Ebanks shocked the Roma fans with a goal in the first minute of the game. That was followed by a goal from Martin Cruz in the 43rd minute to end the first half 0-2. Roma’s Alex Thompson managed to squeeze a goal in at the 88th minute, The game ended 2-1.

Academy SC won 2-1 in their match against East End UFC to move up the table. Academy’s Jimal Lawson scored in the 32nd minute, followed by a goal from teammate Sullivan Zelaya in 36th minute, finishing the first half 2-0. East End’s DeAndre Bodden answered back with goal in added time to end the game 2-1.

Other games

North Side continue their losing ways after a 2-1 loss to Future SC. George Town SC walked away with a 1-0 victory over Alliance. Sunset FC drew with Latinos FC 0-0.