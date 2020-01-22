Clifton Hunter High School’s assembly hall was filled with thunderous applause Monday as students cheered on models and designers from the Design and Technology Department.

Year 9 students walked the runway wearing clothes from the school’s creative designers.

Charmaine Lindsay-Baugh, subject leader for the school’s Design and Technology Department, said the event was held to pique students’ interest in career paths that can lead from the subjects covered by the department.

Winsome Campbell, who modelled a navy-blue dress designed by fellow student Allenger McLaughlin Jr., commended the students’ creativity. “It’s nice to see people at such a young age making dresses,” she said.

McLaughlin said his inspiration came out of his doodling at night, and navy blue, which he matched with white for the dress, was his favourite colour. “I told my model to have fun, walk elegantly, and display a good attitude showing off the dress,” he said.

Designer Rochelle Ebanks, who also chose blue for her dress colour, said she created a lot of dresses, but a light blue short dress with frills for plus-size women was her favourite piece.

“I did that dress because I realise a lot of teen plus-size people don’t have that great variety of clothes to choose from when they are going out to a dinner or something fancy,” Ebanks said.

Student Alma Smith said her royal blue design reflected the colour of the sea in Cayman.

“Hosting the show makes the children see what they can achieve,” said Isabelle Grant, one of the models.

Lindsay-Baugh said the fashion show was an opportunity to sensitise students about technical and design subjects. “We used the forum to advertise the home economics and the technology areas, as well,” she added.

She said the school worked with Cayman fashion designer Norma Ebanks who, along with a group of students from the school, put together the InStyle Cayman Fashion show that took place some months ago.

“Some of those students were designers of garments worn by students here today,” Lindsay-Baugh said.

She added, “It was very good; they loved it and the kids were surprised it was their own students that designed some of the garments.”

Home economics teacher Kamilah Moncrieffe said she sees the programme as offering students a chance to showcase their talents outside of school.

“There are very talented students at Clifton Hunter and, I believe, with the re-introduction of a programme of this nature, it will allow students to showcase their talents within school and give them greater exposure when they leave school to start their own businesses, become entrepreneurs, or just to launch out in the world,” Moncrieffe said.