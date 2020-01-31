Acroyoga takes poses to new heights

Have you ever practised acroyoga or have you heard about it?

Most people know it as the modern acrobatic practice of yoga but what most people don’t know is that acrobatics and yoga have been mixed in many ways for thousands of years.

The father of modern yoga, Krishnamacharya, was a pioneer in blending these arts. His appreciation and integration of gymnastics, brought to India by the British, inspired this fusion of acrobatics and yoga, which planted many seeds that have continued to bear fruit.

Since Krishnamacharya’s exploration with flying yoga, multiple practitioners have continued the fusion of these arts over the past few decades. A few practitioners have approached it as a result of blending circus arts and yoga, while others have taken a more therapeutic and holistic route, including Thai massage after the acrobatic practice. All these teachers have laid a foundation that is still supporting the positive momentum of acroyoga worldwide.

Acroyoga has grown beyond one school or one person only. Thanks to the curiosity of modern yoga teachers, practitioners and acrobats who have shared their knowledge, we now know acroyoga as it is today.

The definition of the word comes from the Greek root ‘akros’, meaning high and the Sanskrit word ‘yoga’, meaning union. Together, they form Acroyoga-High Union.

It is a community-based practice that encourages personal transformation. Most people approach this practice with fears of the unknown; many might feel intimidated by watching others doing acroyoga and believe it will be hard or almost impossible. The opposite is almost always the case; they finish their first attempt at acroyoga with a big smile on their face, happy and surprised by the results.

Acroyoga invites practitioners to experience the full spectrum of their being through opportunities to give and to receive; support and be supported; experience strength and sensitivity.

The benefits of the practice go beyond the physical ones. Acroyoga is all about community, relationships and partnerships. Best of all, it doesn’t matter how old you are. Acroyoga makes participants feel like kids again. It is fun to do and fun to watch. It brings people together in the old-fashioned way: through human connection and playfulness.

Want to try it?

Every month around the full moon dates, Renée Ravazzani of Sannyasa Yoga & Acrobatics hosts an acroyoga session. The fee to participate is a donation to Cayman’s Acts of Random Kindness – a non-profit organisation assisting those in need.

For details contact: [email protected] or [email protected]