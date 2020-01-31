Pet of the week

Pablo is a very sweet and calm cat. He is currently in a foster home as he is Feline Aids-positive, a medical condition only found in cats and only transmitted among cats. Despite this, Pablo can live a long, healthy life, just like any other cat. Pablo gets along with other cats and loves to be around people; he is very well-behaved. If you are looking for a low-maintenance cat looking for some company, Pablo is your guy.

