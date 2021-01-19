Getting into a different groove

If you’ve been slow to get back into fitness after the festive season, it may just be that you’re stuck in a rut.

Looking for a fresh perspective? Check out these exercise experiences to help rejuvenate your approach to workouts.

Pole

With instructors Michelle Whitney and Quinn McCrimmon, Quinntessential Movement.

Pole has two styles that can be done separately or in combination. The fitness style uses the pole as a versatile piece of workout equipment, with a variety of exercises that use your own body weight for resistance. The other style combines dance and gymnastic-type moves performed in a flowing choreography.

Instructors teach spins, poses, floor work, transition moves, climbs, sits and inversions. The hour-long classes incorporate stretching and strength components, with added challenges for balance and coordination.

“These classes are a great way to burn calories while having fun,” says McCrimmon.

Body benefits

Pole works the whole body with noticeable improvements in upper body and core strength, areas in which females are typically weak. Along with improving flexibility, mobility and posture, pole workouts also boost confidence.

Try it out

Pole classes are held throughout the week at Quinntessential Movement.

Stretch and Strength

With instructor Lisa Bortolotto, Kurma Yoga.

This is a class that everyone can do. The first half includes three to five minutes of breath work followed by a mild version of yin yoga (stretch), holding poses for a minute to a minute-and-a-half. The second half is building strength by doing lifts, holding poses, and more. The last five minutes is either improving on inversions or working on backbends. The class lasts an hour.

Body benefits

It will stretch the tight muscles (hamstring, hips, shoulders) and strengthen the weak muscles (arms, shoulders, core).

Try it out

Stretch and Strength is held weekly at Bliss Yoga Cayman.

Aerial fitness

With instructors Renée Ravazzani and Quinn McCrimmon, Quinntessential Movement.

The studio offers Aerial Silks and Aerial Hoop (the hoop is called a lyra), part of aerial circus acrobatics, a discipline that combines circus acrobatics with gymnastics and dance moves.

The classes start with a warm-up to prepare the body, muscles and ligaments for the tricks and poses performed during the class. Generally, the session begins on the ground and moves to a ‘higher’ level up in the air. It ends with relaxation and flexibility drills. Classes last an hour, with workshops ranging from 90 minutes to two hours.

Body benefits

“This is a fun workout that improves body strength, endurance and flexibility, which helps to bring awareness and understanding of how our body moves,” says Ravazzani. “It pushes us to get out of our comfort zone and see the world from a different angle. It’s a great alternative for those who don’t enjoy working out at the gym.”

Try it out

There are weekly classes, with Mondays for Aerial Hoop, Wednesdays for Aerial Silks, and Saturdays a mix of both disciplines.

Rock climbing

With American Mountain Guides Association-certified guides, Rock Iguana Ltd., Cayman Brac

Looking to take your fitness level to new heights? Rock climbing and rappelling might be a fit. Guided tours are offered in Cayman Brac, all held in beautiful outdoor settings, including breathtaking views from the towering 140-foot bluff. Tours are open to all fitness and experience levels, from beginners to experts. The one requirement is being able to walk on uneven terrain for up to 30 minutes at a time. Minimum age is eight.

Body benefits

Rock climbing is a full-body workout. It will work the arms and back, with the legs the main muscle group that propels climbers up the rock face.

“Climbing is a great workout because you use the stabilising/balancing muscles that you would not normally engage in the gym,” says David Verhoeven, guide and co-founder of Rock Iguana. “Our favourite part about the sport is that every climb is a puzzle – you will need to engage your mind, conserve your energy and keep your cool to reach the anchor.”

Try it out

Rock Iguana Ltd. offers a variety of tours and courses, which start at different times to take advantage of the natural shade from the bluff. Bring a pair of closed-toed shoes, water bottle and sunscreen. All gear is provided.

Acroyoga

With instructor Renée Ravazzani, Sannyasa Yoga & Acrobatics

Acroyoga is a practice that combines acrobatics and yoga. It is a playful practice, where participants explore how many ways two bodies can support one another. It starts with a warm-up to prepare the physical body and games to help build trust. This is followed by creative ledges, delicate tipping points, surprising balances and a wide range of acroyoga possibilities.

With the teacher guiding participants in poses, balances, transitions and counterbalances, the class will be challenging no matter your experience level. The session winds up with a healing element, with participants practising Thai massage with their acro-partner and some relaxing yoga poses to recover. The class typically lasts 90 minutes to two hours and is open to all ages.

Body benefits

Acroyoga builds strength, flexibility and coordination. Beyond the physical benefits, it is about community, relationships and partnership, helping build trust and confidence.

Try it out

Ravazzani teaches outdoor and studio classes at various locations. Each month, she holds a fundraising session to benefit Acts of Random Kindness. Watch for a variety of workshops in 2021.

Ballet Beats

With instructors Quinn McCrimmon and Michelle Augenstein, Quinntessential Movement

Wake up your inner ballerina with this workout that makes ballet accessible to all. A body positive class, it focusses on movement and mind-body connection through a series of ballet sequences. Instructors teach participants how to use their body properly, safely and gracefully in this hour-long session.

Body benefits

Ballet Beats is a challenging workout that targets large muscle groups, strengthening and lengthening them while improving coordination, posture and flexibility. It is a full-body, calorie-burning workout.

“The workout provides amazing results but that is just the by-product,” says McCrimmon. “The goal of the Ballet Beats method is to take the focus off what our bodies look like and place it on how we feel and how far we can push ourselves both physically and mentally.”

Try it out

Ballet Beats is held weekly at Quinntessential Movement.