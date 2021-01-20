A small-craft warning remains in effect Wednesday as a strong pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean will produce strong winds and rough seas around the Cayman Islands, according to the National Weather Service.

“Fresh easterly winds and rough seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours,” the NWS said in its Wednesday morning forecast. “Radar images show isolated showers southeast of the Cayman area moving towards the west.”

Easterly winds are expected to be between 17-23 miles per hour on Wednesday with higher gusts. Wave heights are expected to be between five and seven feet.

There is a 40% chance of showers during the day and the temperatures will rise to the mid-80s.