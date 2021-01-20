For anyone wanting to cast a ballot in the 26 May general election, today is the last day to register to vote.

The Elections Office will be processing registrations and changes of address at its Bay Town Plaza headquarters on West Bay Road. The office will be open until 7pm in an effort to get all eligible voters on the roll.

With 125 days left until the polls, the current Official List of Electors, dated 1 Jan. 2021, includes 22,241 electors, 1,014 more voters than the 21,227 registered for the 2017 General Election.

The Election Office has been ramping up efforts to register voters, as well as local activist group Amplify Cayman, has been encouraging registrations.

Between 2 Oct. and noon on 5 Jan., 345 voter registration forms and 259 change of details forms were received, according to the last update from the Elections Office.

A number of candidates have already declared their intentions to run for re-election, including Premier Alden McLaughlin, Finance Minister Roy McTaggart, House Speaker McKeeva Bush, MLA Kenneth Bryan and MLA Ezzard Miller. Former ministers Osbourne Bodden and Wayne Panton, and former MLA Heather Bodden have announced their candidacies for the upcoming 2021 Cayman Islands General Election. Raul Nicholson Coe, Michael Myles, Sabrina Turner and Alric Lindsay have also declared their candidacy.

What is needed to register

Complete form 4 and submit the required original documents to the registering officer for your district or to the Elections Office.

The following original documents are required:

If you are a Caymanian status holder:

1) Birth certificate

2) Caymanian status certificate/letter

3) Photo ID: passport or drivers licence

If you are Caymanian born and have Caymanian parent/s or grandparent:

1) Birth certificate of applicant, if born in the Islands, and

2) Birth certificate of one of his/her parents or grandparents who was born in the Islands

3) Photo ID: passport or drivers licence

If you are Caymanian with an acknowledgement letter from Immigration or WORC:

1) Birth certificate of applicant

2) Acknowledgement letter from WORC/Immigration

3) Photo ID: passport or drivers licence

If you have moved, or changed your name or occupation since registering, complete form 13 .