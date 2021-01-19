Fire officers monitoring fire at landfill

Cayman Islands Fire Service officers responded to a “small fire” at the George Town landfill on Tuesday night, according to Government Information Services. This is the second consecutive day a fire has been reported at the site.

Although it has reportedly been extinguished, fire crews remain at the scene to monitor the situation and ensure the flames do not re-ignite among current high winds.

Fire crews were dispatched just before 7pm when open flames were observed from the top of the landfill.

“CIFS crews have worked hard with (Department of Environmental Health) colleagues to extinguish the small fire,” the GIS statement said.

GIS said the fire officers were excavating and damping down the surrounding area to reduce the chance of re-ignition.

The statement added that there was limited impact from smoke to surrounding residents and businesses.

This is the second consecutive day fire crews have been called to the landfill. Around 4pm on Monday, a small surface fire erupted at the site, which appeared to have been caused when a vehicle drove over a mobile phone battery that had been discarded in the regular waste, causing the battery to burst and ignite.

It was not immediately clear whether the fires are related. The Cayman Compass has reached out GIS for further details and is awaiting a response.

Ten months ago, a fire at the landfill re-ignited and, fanned by strong winds, burned for 12 days.