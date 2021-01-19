One new positive COVID case reported

Of the 444 COVID-19 tests carried out since Monday, one positive case has been recorded, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee said.

The single case involves an asymptomatic traveller who tested positive following routine screening. That individual will remain in isolation until considered recovered.

This brings the total number of active COVID cases in Cayman to 45, including nine people who are displaying symptoms. No one has been hospitalised.

Since testing began in March last year, 381 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Cayman.

The latest update by Lee included information about the number of people in Cayman who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. As of Tuesday, that number stood at 5,339.

The number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes, is 1,303.