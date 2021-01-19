Hyman opens season at home

Cayman Islands’ 100-metre record holder Kemar Hyman opened his 2021 season on Saturday in unique fashion – on his home track.

“This is actually the first time I opened up a season in Cayman and at that, in January,” said Hyman, a two-time Olympian who ran at the Cayman Islands Athletics Association’s Development Meet at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex. “It’s kind of weird but let’s face it, 2020 was a weird year so let’s just make it weirder.”

Hyman ran the first leg for HyTech Tigers A in the mixed 4×100-metre relay open event. His team, which included Karim Murray, Jhanelle McLean and Des Williams, finished second with a time of 49.65 seconds. Speed Athletics’ team of Bradley Erskine Jr., Sherlock Brooks, Jennifer Cotarelo-Choice and Tiffany Cole took first in a time of 47.39 seconds.

“I still [have] some work to do,” Hyman told the Cayman Compass following the meet. “I want to get really sharp.”

Hyman has been in the Cayman Islands since March, when the global COVID-19 pandemic forced the country to shut its borders. He said he has continued training locally and he has opted not to travel for competitions. He said Saturday’s meet helped him identify areas to improve as he prepares for a season that may be his final chance to compete at an Olympics

“I want to charge into it and I want to see what I’ve still got.”

“Olympics is the biggest thing right now and we’re gonna put all the focus there,” the 31-year-old Hyman said. “I already qualified, so that makes it just a little bit easier. But I still need to compete and that’s what I want to do when I go over there or when I go to the next competition in the US or wherever that is. I want to really, really compete.

Sprinters meet CARIFTA qualifying standards

A pair of sprinters met the CIAA’s CARIFTA qualifying standards in the meet.

Adrion Ebanks and Erskine Jr. both clocked 11.24 seconds, respectively, to finish one-two in the boys under-17 100-metre race.

The standard in that event for the under-17 age group is 11.28 seconds, according to the CIAA’s qualification standards.

Other top finishers included Mustang Track Club’s Jeleah Maize, who finished first in the under-12 girls ball throw (17.85 metres), 150-metre dash (22.1 seconds) and 100 metre (14.8).

Falcon Athletics’ Ashantae Graham won the under-20 women’s long jump (5.37 metres) and 100 metre (12.73 seconds) while teammate Jaysean Seymour took first in the boys under-12 150 metre (20.3) and 100 metre (13.76).

Hyman, who was seen speaking with younger athletes at the meet, said he’s happy to give tips and pointers he’s picked up throughout his career.

“That’s what I’m here for. That’s why God put me here,” Hyman said.