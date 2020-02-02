Cayman to observe World Cancer Day

Cayman is joining countries around the world to mark the 20th annual World Cancer Day on Tuesday.

Local charities that are raising awareness of cancer have organised a presentation by a medical expert, followed by a panel discussion, at the Cayman Islands Hospital.

Dr. Lundie Richards, a Cayman Islands Health Services Authority oncologist and haemotologist, will make the presentation at the event, which is titled ‘Cancer in Cayman: Together we will fight’.

The Cayman Islands Cancer Society, the Breast Cancer Foundation and Jasmine palliative and hospice centre, along with the Cancer Islands Cancer Registry, are hosting the event.

The presentation and discussion panel will be held at the hospital’s Hibiscus Conference Room from 5:30pm-7pm. It is free and open to the public.

World Cancer Day, held every 4 Feb. and led by the Union for International Cancer Control, was established in 2000, when a number of cancer experts drafted the Charter of Paris Against Cancer, putting forward an ambitious vision to address the ‘global burden of cancer’. The charter was signed by then French President Jacques Chirac and the general director of UNESCO, Kōichirō Matsuura.

In line with the international marking of World Cancer Day, throughout this month, the Cayman Islands Cancer Society will be holding its ‘Light Up Lavender’ campaign. Lavender is the colour of awareness of all types of cancer, much as pink is the colour for breast cancer awareness.