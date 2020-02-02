The Cayman Heart Fund is reminding the public that February is Heart Month, a month-long initiative to help raise awareness about cardiovascular disease and its effects.

The charity is inviting people to wear red this month in their schools, workplaces and neighbourhoods and to help raise funds for the Cayman Heart Fund.

“Get into the team spirit and pick up your own ‘Wear Red for Heart Month’ T-shirts, which are available at the Cayman Heart Fund, Balance Cayman and Audi Camana Bay,” the charity said in a press release.

Participants who wear red and send a picture to [email protected], and donate $20 or more to the Cayman Heart Fund, will receive one of the T-shirts.

Cayman Heart Fund coordinator Angelique Bodden said residents are encouraged to contact the CHF on [email protected] to share their ‘Wear Red’ photos and inspiring stories on how they are honouring Heart Month.

“Heart Month is a fantastic way to remind everyone to focus on their hearts and encourage them to get their families, friends and communities involved. The most important thing you can do is to speak to your physician about your risks and know your numbers by checking for blood pressure, cholesterol, sugar levels, weight, and BMI,” the charity stated in its press release.

Heart Month events

During this Heart Month, Team Nolan will host the Heart Warriors and Angels Beach Walk from 7am on Sunday, 9 Feb. at Seven Mile Beach.

Cayman Heart Fund will hold its Heart Heroes Brunch from 11:30am to 3pm on Sunday, 16 Feb. at Ristorante Pappagallo.