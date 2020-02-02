Cayman UK office urges registration amid coronavirus fears

Cayman’s UK office has called on all Caymanians overseas and those travelling to the UK to register with government representative offices or British embassies.

This follows the World Health Organization’s declaration of a global medical emergency in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a brief statement Sunday, the Cayman Islands Government Office UK urged Caymanians who are living or travelling outside the UK where there are no Cayman government representative offices to register with the nearest British Embassy or High Commission, which would be their point of contact for information or assistance.

“Caymanians living or travelling in the UK are urged to register with Cayman Islands Government Office UK as a point of contact for information/assistance,” it added.

In the statement, the office shared Cayman’s latest update on the virus.

It said that the Ministry of Health has been watching “closely and with concern” the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease, also known as 2019-nCoV.

“The Ministry has been in close communication with the Pan American Health Organization, the Caribbean Public Health Agency and Public Health England, all of whom are providing regular recommendations, updates and web-based meetings,” it added.

Caymanians can register at www.cigouk.ky/sign-up.

Updates on the virus can also be found at www.cigouk.ky/coronavirus-updates.