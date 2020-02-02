Cruise tourists volunteer at three local charities

Groups of cruise-ship passengers spent their time in Cayman on Friday volunteering at a number of local charities on island.

Dozens of volunteers carried out work at the National Council of Voluntary Organisations, Bonaventure Boys Home and the Frances Bodden Children’s Home.

At the NCVO’s New to You Bargain Shop, located by Miss Nadine’s Pre-School on Anthony Drive in George Town, 24 volunteers from the South Carolina-based Premier Foundation helped sort through donations of clothing and other goods.

The Premier Foundation volunteers serve communities in need around the world during mission excursions at ports of call. The volunteers help out as much as they can during a four-hour period.

Martha McField-Dunbar, officer administrator for NCVO, said the pre-school staff is appreciative of the help, as they are usually the ones who go through the donations that come into the shop.

“We were just ever so grateful that we have them coming in to help us sort through all the gently used items that have been donated because the bargain store is manned by volunteers or staff,” McField-Dunbar said.

The group arrived on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship chartered by Premier Foundation’s sister company, Premier Vacations and Events, for a Christian music radio station, K-LOVE.

One of the volunteers at the NCVO on Friday, Jana Harlow, said she had planned just to enjoy the Christian music cruise until she saw in her emails that the organisation was looking for volunteers to do mission work while in Cayman.

“We donate a fee and the donations go to the different organisations in Cayman, as well as getting us transportation and placing us where we are needed, volunteering in whatever our strengths are in,” Harlow said.

Crystal Bancroft, team leader for the volunteer group, said this was the first time she had been on a K-LOVE cruise and done mission work with this group.

“We love doing mission work and it’s a pleasure for us to be able to come in and bless different organisations and set some structure in the bargain shop so that NCVO can bless their community,” Bancroft said.