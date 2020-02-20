Medically minded

Located in East End, Health City was born from the vision of renowned heart surgeon and humanitarian Dr. Devi Shetty and is supported by the Narayana Health Group of Hospitals.

Narayana Health is one of the world’s most cost-efficient healthcare service providers, balancing quality care with affordability, transparency and compassion.

Dr. Shetty serves as chairman of Narayana Health and oversees a network of 32 hospitals across India as well as Health City Cayman Islands.

A little more than a year after opening, Health City earned the prestigious Gold Seal of Approval from Joint Commission International (JCI), the worldwide leader in accrediting the quality of healthcare, making it the largest hospital in the Caribbean to have this approved standard.

The hospital continues to expand its wide variety of services, including an advanced cancer treatment centre currently being built and expected to open later in 2020.

Complementing the career opportunities offered by the Health Services Authority and the other medical facilities in Cayman, Health City encourages young Caymanians to think of joining its organisation.

This includes the annual Healthcare Explorers programme for students interested in pursuing a career in the medical profession.

“Our founder and chairman, Dr. Devi Shetty, has been clear since our inception that the future of Health City Cayman Islands is with the young people of the Cayman Islands,” says Health City’s Director of Business Development Shomari Scott. “This is why Dr. Shetty started Healthcare Explorers: to educate and inspire young Caymanians, including our young Caymanian associates, about medical and paramedical careers.”

Nine Healthcare Explorers alumni are presently studying to become doctors and four are studying to become physical therapists, with two graduating this year (2020). Many more are studying to become nurses or are about to enter the UCCI School of Nursing.

“Our future looks very bright and we are grateful for Dr. Shetty’s continued support,” said Mr. Scott.

Compass Careers Guide caught up with three of the current Health City associates.

Name: Dwight Richard Barnes Jr.

Age: 20

Home district: Bodden Town

Occupation at Health City:

Patient care relations porterHow long have you worked in this role?

Nine months. I was previously employed for three years and eight months as a junior heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) technician. (Dwight was awarded a Health City Cayman Islands full tuition scholarship to study for his qualification at UCCI).

What does your job involve?

Active listening, compassion, being proactive and being attentive to timelines.

What was your career path to this job?

I first began at Health City Cayman Islands as a CIFEC intern and I was then hired for a full-time job.

What is your level of education, including any tertiary qualifications, medical training?

High school diploma and certified mechanic.

What do you enjoy about working at Health City?

I really enjoy the interactions with patients.

What prompted you to pursue a career at Health City?

I started as a CIFEC intern to complete my academic requirements and I then gained an interest in the medical field.

What advice would you give other young Caymanians thinking of pursuing a career in the medical field?

Pursue further education.

As Health City is part of the Narayana Health group, does working for the hospital give you opportunities to develop your career internationally?

I have been awarded a scholarship to study for my HVAC technician certificate and this certification will have international accreditation.

Are there any aspects about your chosen career that you didn’t know about until you actually began working in the field?

I did not know about the HVAC field before. I was used to fixing cars and, through Health City, I came to love the HVAC field.

What is the best moment that you’ve had at Health City so far?

Being given a scholarship to study for my HVAC certificate after finding a passion for this area.

Anything else you consider to be interesting or relevant?

Never give up.

Name: Angie Carlos Miller

Age: 39

Home district: North Side

Occupation at Health City:

Ward assistant and Central Sterile Supply Department (CSSD) technician trainee

How long have you worked in this role?

Four years.

What does your job involve?

To provide basic care to patients, as well as assist them in daily activities, measuring vital signs, and tending to patient issues and problems. In CSSD, my job is to ensure that equipment is sterilised according to Joint Commission International standards and returned to end-users in a timely manner.

What was your career path to this job?

I am a registered nurse. I qualified in Nicaragua.

What is your level of education, including any tertiary qualifications, medical training?

I have a bachelor of science in nursing. Post-graduation, I worked for two years at the Baptist Hospital in Nicaragua as a head nurse in the emergency room and one year at a private clinic. Then I moved to the Cayman Islands, where I met my husband, but because the Cayman Islands has different regulations, I could not practise as a registered nurse here.

What do you enjoy about working at Health City?

The atmosphere and professionalism displayed by my fellow co-workers.

What prompted you to pursue a career at Health City?

Prior to joining Health City Cayman Islands, I worked as a personal care nurse here in the Cayman Islands. I decided I wanted to get back into my field as a registered nurse, but because the Cayman Islands Nursing Council does not recognise qualifications from Nicaragua (where I am originally from) I became a ward assistant when I joined this hospital and knew that I would be able to still apply my knowledge as a nurse to help deliver excellent patient care.

What advice would you give other young Caymanians thinking of pursuing a career in the medical field?

Be sure that you want to be in the healthcare profession, study hard, be diligent and – speaking from experience – I encourage young Caymanians to ensure that your qualifications will be recognised in the Cayman Islands upon graduation. Young people should take advantage of our Healthcare Explorers programme, which offers educational products to help youngsters discern their future career in medicine.

As Health City is part of the Narayana Health group, does working for the hospital give you opportunities to develop your career internationally?

Yes, I am studying to become a certified Central Sterile Processing Department technician and the hospital provides pathways to achieve this international qualification.

What is the best moment that you’ve had at Health City so far?

My co-workers and some of my patients gave me a surprise birthday cake and told me they were very appreciative of everything I did for them.

Anything else you consider to be interesting or relevant?

I am grateful to our head of nursing, Nurse Nilam Singh, for identifying me as another young Caymanian to train as a Central Sterile Supply Department technician. This has helped me to grow in my career.

Name: Elman Elizondo

Age: 19

Home district: West Bay

Occupation at Health City: Porter

How long have you worked in this role?

Five months.

What does your job involve?

Delivering medical supplies around the hospital, receiving shipments of medicine/medical equipment, ensuring we have stock of certain items, and moving objects around or in the hospital.

What is your level of education, including any tertiary qualifications, medical training?

High school education (currently in UCCI) and next year I will be going to the UCCI School of Nursing to pursue a bachelor of science in nursing degree.

What prompted you to pursue a career at Health City?

I am interested in becoming a nurse, so working in a hospital now helps me understand how they work and operate. I’ve also participated in numerous Healthcare Explorers programmes since Year 9 – including the Shadow a Doctor and the Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship (SURF) programme – and this helped me to discern that nursing is the career I want to pursue.

What advice would you give other young Caymanians thinking of pursuing a career in the medical field?

Healthcare Explorers definitely helped me to discern my career path in medicine. I originally thought I wanted to be a radiologist but participating in Healthcare Explorers through the years helped me to clarify my goals, so now I am sure I want to be a nurse. I encourage other young Caymanians who are interested in medicine to take full advantage of everything Healthcare Explorers has to offer.

As Health City is part of the Narayana Health group, does working for the hospital give you opportunities to develop your career internationally?

Of course, it does, because when I do become a nurse, then I will be able to go overseas and obtain further training at Narayana Health to work in different departments of the hospital like the intensive case unit, pre-op or the operation theatre.

What is the best moment that you’ve had at Health City so far?

Probably helping Mr. Charles Bush with the young people in STEM Day Camp in 2019 because they reminded me of myself.

Anything else you consider to be interesting or relevant?

I am grateful to the hospital for the opportunity to gain further experience in hospital operations as a supply chain porter. This will give me useful background knowledge when I am a nurse.