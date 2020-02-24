A George Town man pleaded guilty to a single count of robbery in Grand Court on Friday.

DeAnthony Russell, 22, admitted to using a machete to rob a woman of her handbag and cell phone.

According to court documents, at around 9pm on 29 Oct., 2015, the woman was walking alone on her way home when she was approached by a man, now known to have been Russell.

The court documents state the woman felt a tap on her shoulder, then she turned around and saw the masked man, who said “Gimme the money or I will chop you”. After snatching her purse, which contained $250 and a cell phone, he then fled.

Three years after successfully managing to evade the long arm of the law, Russell turned himself in, “because it was the right thing to do”.

Court documents say on 6 Aug., Russell walked into the George Town Police Station and told police that he had committed the robbery.

When asked how he committed the robbery, court documents reveal that Russell told police, “I just put a shirt over my head, pick up a machete and I go rob people. Simple as that.”

Russell told Magistrate Valdis Foldats during an initial summary court appearance in February, “I turned myself in because it’s the right thing to do”.

Russell was released on bail and a social inquiry report was ordered.