A 34-year-old George Town man was arrested in connection Friday night’s shooting that left another man in critical but stable condition. Police arrested the suspect around 5pm Monday at the Owen Roberts International Airport, where they say he was preparing to leave the island.

The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm. He remains in police custody.

The victim was set to be flown off island for further treatment.