Funds available for early childhood programme

The Ministry of Education is accepting applications for the Early Childhood Assistance Programme for the next school year.

The programme, which assists parents/guardians with the payment of fees at early childhood centres, is open to Caymanian children who turn 3 years old before 1 Sept. 2020, and who meet means-testing requirements.

Application forms must be accompanied by a copy of the child’s birth certificate, proof of the child’s nationality, a copy of the parents’ valid photo identification, and proof of income, officials said.

Applicants will be informed of the outcome of their applications before 1 Sept.

Forms can be downloaded from www.education.gov.ky or collected from the Government Administration Building, the Department of Education Services and all early childhood centres.

Completed forms can be submitted to the Early Childhood Care and Education Unit on the second floor of the Government Administration Building, or via email at [email protected]. For more information, contact ECCE officer Reneè Barnes on 244-5735 or email [email protected].