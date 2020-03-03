Sol Blazers victorious over Celltronics

Cayman Islands Basketball Association A division leaders Sol Blazers defeated Celltronics, who sit at the top of the B division, Sunday evening at the John Gray High School gymnasium.
Over the first three quarters of the game, underdogs Celltronics looked like they could run away with a win. However, Sol Blazers went into overdrive during the final 12 minutes, with their defensive play forcing their opponents to commit turnovers at crucial times.
The Blazers then started hitting three-pointers to widen the gap, eventually
winning 83-69.
Upcoming CIBA league games
Burger King Warriors vs Fiji Lakers
Date: 6:30pm, 8 March
Location: JGHS gymnasium
Sol Blazers vs Peachwave
Date: 6:15pm, 9 March
Location: JGHS gymnasium