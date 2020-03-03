Geoff Ryan Scott of East End appeared before the Summary Court Monday charged in relation to a knife attack on a man.

Scott, 23, has been charged with a single count of wounding for having allegedly “unlawfully inflicted grievous bodily harm” in the early hours of 26 Feb.

The complainant in the matter was taken to Cayman Islands Hospital where he was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been discharged.

According to court documents, Scott and the complainant, who are known to each other, purchased alcohol sometime after 5pm on 25 Feb. and then went to an East End residence to drink. Shortly after 11pm, both men are said to have relocated to the complainant’s house in Bodden Town, where they continued drinking until after midnight.

The file reads, “The information is that both men were drinking, when the suspect who was unprovoked used a knife to cause a wound to the left side of the complainant’s neck.”

On Monday, the wounding charge was transmitted to the Grand Court.

Scott was remanded into custody. He is expected to make his first Grand Court appearance in the coming weeks.