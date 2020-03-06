Incubator donated to hospital neonatal unit

An incubator that can be used to transport babies between medical facilities is now in use at the Health Services Authority’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Team Nolan, the paediatric arm of the Cayman Heart Fund, allocated US$12,600 of CI$45,000 it raised last year for the fund, to purchase a Neonatal Transport Incubator for the neonatal unit in the maternity ward.

“We are truly grateful for Team Nolan for being amazing advocates for neonatal care here in the Cayman Islands,” said Charmin Fennell, nurse manager at the HSA maternity ward.

“The New Transport Incubator in our NICU will bolster our current resources greatly and enables us to provide necessary care to our neonates and premature infants needing to be transported outside of HSA for care. It will also be utilised for intradepartmental transfers as well,” Fennell added.

Ailian Evans, Team Nolan founder and Heart Fund board member, said in a statement that she was elated to see that their efforts were making such a difference in the Cayman community.

“This new neonatal transport incubator will benefit the most vulnerable patients, such as premature infants or infants with critical health issues, and it will keep them safe while being transported to another healthcare facility for further treatment and/or care,” she said.