Business in brief

Maples promotes lawyers to Of Counsel

Maples and Calder has appointed two Caymanian lawyers to Of Counsel within its Cayman Islands office – Maxine Bodden, a member of the trusts and private client team; and Stephen Watler, of the funds and investment management team.

Watler joined the firm as a trainee in 2005 and has worked in various Maples jurisdictions, including London and Hong Kong, in addition to completing a secondment with White & Case LLP in London.

Bodden joined the group in 2004. She is a member of several Society of Trust and Estates Practitioners committees and is chair of the STEP Council in the Cayman Islands.

Globally, Maples promoted eight lawyers across six of its international offices.

New managing director for Mourant Governance Services

Offshore law firm Mourant has appointed Aaron Walker managing director of Mourant Governance Services in the Cayman Islands.

The fiduciary and governance services arm of the firm has 90 corporate, compliance and fiduciary services staff in Cayman, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Jersey and the UK.

Before joining Mourant, Walker was a partner at Stuarts in the Cayman Islands where his practice focussed on the establishment and ongoing operations of investment funds, and covered both transactional and corporate advisory matters.

Global managing director Ed Fletcher said, “Aaron’s appointment fills a key role for us and adds momentum to our growth plans in the Cayman Islands following an exceptional 12 months.”

Forensic accountant joins insolvency firm Kalo

Offshore insolvency and restructuring firm, Kalo, has appointed Iryna Wiseman as manager.

Wiseman has more than 10 years’ corporate investigation and forensic accounting experience gained at insolvency and accounting firms in the UK. She will be based in the firm’s British Virgin Islands office but will also be available as a resource for the Cayman Islands office.

In her most recent role, she delivered cross-border forensic investigations into alleged bribery, corruption, procurement fraud, tax evasion and other corruption allegations against corporations in the telecommunications, mining, aviation, construction and manufacturing sectors. She has also provided forensic accounting assistance on complex international arbitration cases.

Charlotte Caulfield, managing director of Kalo in the BVI, said, “So much of our work comes from Russia and Eastern Europe, we hope that Iryna’s language skills will enable us to serve their needs better.”

Wiseman is Fellow Chartered Accountant and qualified in 2007. She has a degree in accountancy audit and is fluent in Russian, Ukrainian and English.

40 Walkers staff recognised

Walkers has recognised employees in its Cayman office for their 10-, 15-, 20- and 40-year work anniversaries spanning all areas of the offshore law firm, including its law practice and business support teams, IT, marketing, finance, facilities and human resources.

Donna Watler, an executive legal secretary with the finance and corporate team, was praised for 40 years of dedication. She joined Walkers in mid-1979 when it was known as WS Walkers & Co and was a small firm of approximately six lawyers.

Global managing partner Ingrid Pierce said, “Some of the employees we are recognising today, like Miss Donna Watler, have grown up with the firm. We are grateful and very proud to work alongside such talented individuals who contribute so much over the years.”